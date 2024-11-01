State Forest State Park, Colorado, USA

In the remote Medicine Bow Mountains of Colorado, I like to snowshoe to the frozen lakes in search of interesting features in the ice. On this outing in late winter of 2022, there was a particularly good diversity of features and patterns in the lake ice. I selected this small scale in the middle of the lake featuring hoar frost and waited for a gust of wind to rake snow across the frame.

