    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    State Forest State Park, Colorado, USA
    By Brent Newman

    Download The Latest Issue

    In the remote Medicine Bow Mountains of Colorado, I like to snowshoe to the frozen lakes in search of interesting features in the ice. On this outing in late winter of 2022, there was a particularly good diversity of features and patterns in the lake ice. I selected this small scale in the middle of the lake featuring hoar frost and waited for a gust of wind to rake snow across the frame.

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®