Spitsbergen National Park, Svalbard, Norway

This image captures the frosty, pristine landscape of Svalbard, a remote archipelago in the Arctic Ocean. The scene is dominated by a vast, frozen sea, with patches of broken ice floating on the dark, still water, conveying the cold isolation of this polar region. Snow-covered mountains rise under a cloudy, grey sky, and the muted blue-grey tones enhance the chilling atmosphere. This moment was captured in May 2022 while waiting in a zodiac to photograph a mother polar bear with her two cubs. Turning around, I unexpectedly encountered this breathtaking, icy vista.

The frost-covered surface of the ice floes adds a textured, crystalline appearance to the landscape, emphasizing the harsh beauty of Svalbard's untouched wilderness. The contrast between the frosty ice and dark water beneath highlights the intricate, delicate details of this Arctic environment. This rugged, frosty scene not only underscores the severity of the Arctic climate but also reveals the ethereal beauty unique to such remote, undisturbed landscapes. The image conveys the vastness and chill of Svalbard while showcasing the rugged allure of its icy, isolated wilderness.