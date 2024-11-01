Frosty Grass, Langley, BC, Canada

It was a sunny day in late January, and I was walking beside the Fraser River as I often do. The minimal snow that had fallen during the past winter months had disappeared, but on this particular day, I noticed sparkles along the path. Intrigued, I looked closer, and upon zooming in, I saw that the sun's rays were creating a spectacular crystalline beauty on the frosted leaves. I especially like the two-tone composition of this photo; it's simple but stunning!
