Watkins Glen State Park, New York, USA

Watkins Glen State Park in the Finger Lakes region of western New York state features waterfalls in a deep gorge. A winding foot path cut into the sides of the gorge leads visitors along the waterfalls. This is a very popular place to visit. Many photographers have taken outstanding photographs there including of the scene shown in this image.

My favorite time of year to visit Watkins Glen State Park is in the autumn when color in the trees above the gorge have peaked but large numbers of leaves have started falling into the gorge. The falling leaves create carpets of color on the sloping sides of the gorge. An overcast day helped bring out the colors in the leaves and mute the contrast in this image.

I used a 30-second exposure to help accentuate the white water since the water flow was a little low. The only challenge was waiting for people to move from the scene and keeping water that was dripping from above off the front ND filter while taking images. I cut short taking a series of long exposures to make way for another photographer waiting to take my place.

