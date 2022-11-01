River Menthue, Bioley Magnoux, Switzerland

Oh glorious autumn! You’re finally here! I almost had to restrain myself and avoid singing and dancing in the forest when I saw the colours of the trees and the moody light. Not that anyone would have seen me in this remote part of a local woodland that is only accessible by wading through a river and getting your feet wet. But after what felt like five months of eternal sunshine and blue skies I felt exhilarated, to say the least. I’ve never been a huge fan of summer in general, but for my landscape photography this summer was certainly the worst ever.

I had already been at this spot in spring and had made a note to myself to come back in fall. This is a typical scene of the local river close to where I live. Nothing outrageously spectacular, just a small river that has carved out its bed over the millennials and the typical sandstone canyon that results from this constant work. But I like this tranquility and the fact that I’m guaranteed to have this place to myself.

Who else would go through the pain of sliding down a steep hill on mud and then walking a few hundred meters in a river, crisscrossing it to avoid wet feet (which never works, I always come back completely soaked, despite wellies). What I hadn’t seen in spring is the potential for a panoramic shot that would show the entire breadth and depth of the location. So that’s what I went for, and I’m really happy with the result.

