Strada Provinciale 438, Asciano, Provincia di Siena, Tuscany, Italy

Italian Road Curves
Curves and cars are synonymous with Italy. However, most people think of a different type of Italian curve. This was a dream trip for my wife and I to Italy. We covered many of the key sights of the peninsula, but the highlight for me was a day photographing with a fellow professional photographer, Stefano Caporali.
We started our day in fog thick enough to hide the front of the car! Fortunately, this image was one of the last of a day full of great captures and fun. Stefano and I were standing atop a knoll, waiting for the sunset. Why does the sunset take so long when you are waiting? One of the tools I was taught early is not just to stand around but to look around. I looked around me to observe rolling hills and winding roads with nothing to capture the centre of attention. Twenty seconds later, I turned behind me to find two convertible Italian sportscars carving their way down a curved Italian hill. Five seconds and four images later, the last one was the winner.
I processed the images in Lightroom to convert them to black-and-white and adjust the shadows—the final touch of sharpening and noise reduction in Topaz Photo AI.
