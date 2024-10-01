Strada Provinciale 438, Asciano, Provincia di Siena, Tuscany, Italy

The latest issue of the magazine is out now! Download

Italian Road Curves

Curves and cars are synonymous with Italy. However, most people think of a different type of Italian curve. This was a dream trip for my wife and I to Italy. We covered many of the key sights of the peninsula, but the highlight for me was a day photographing with a fellow professional photographer, Stefano Caporali.

We started our day in fog thick enough to hide the front of the car! Fortunately, this image was one of the last of a day full of great captures and fun. Stefano and I were standing atop a knoll, waiting for the sunset. Why does the sunset take so long when you are waiting? One of the tools I was taught early is not just to stand around but to look around. I looked around me to observe rolling hills and winding roads with nothing to capture the centre of attention. Twenty seconds later, I turned behind me to find two convertible Italian sportscars carving their way down a curved Italian hill. Five seconds and four images later, the last one was the winner.

I processed the images in Lightroom to convert them to black-and-white and adjust the shadows—the final touch of sharpening and noise reduction in Topaz Photo AI.