Liwiec River, Wolka Proszewska, Poland

I took the photo using a drone. I was flying over the Liwiec River valley, looking for an interesting shot. I wanted to have a picture of the river that winds through the surrounding grassy meadows and looks like a blue ribbon on a green background.

To my surprise, the grass in the meadows had been cut, which somewhat ruined my original plans. However, the scene I found looked quite interesting. The grass was cut only on one side of the river. As a result, the riverbed resembled some creature, like a herbivorous dinosaur that had just eaten the grass in the meadows.