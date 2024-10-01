    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Liwiec River, Wolka Proszewska, Poland
    By Slawomir Kotara

    The latest issue of the magazine is out now!

    Download

    I took the photo using a drone. I was flying over the Liwiec River valley, looking for an interesting shot. I wanted to have a picture of the river that winds through the surrounding grassy meadows and looks like a blue ribbon on a green background.

    To my surprise, the grass in the meadows had been cut, which somewhat ruined my original plans. However, the scene I found looked quite interesting. The grass was cut only on one side of the river. As a result, the riverbed resembled some creature, like a herbivorous dinosaur that had just eaten the grass in the meadows.

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®