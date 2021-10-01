Pisgah National Forest, North Carolina, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

English Falls sits just off the Blue Ridge Parkway, most people don't even know about it. It has no official trail, and is considered one of the toughest half mile hikes through out the region. It had been on my waterfall bucket list for some time, and my buddy Mike just happened to ask me to head out with him. This is a hike you don't want to do alone, you have to bring rope and in a couple spots, you sure could use the help to get back up. I am a fairly large man, 6'2, 400 lbs. This hike was rough, but I managed it fairly well thanks to the preparation that went into it.

English Falls is easily one of the most beautiful waterfalls I have ever photographed. Water flows out of every crevice, and on all sides, it has layers, moss and mystery. It honestly reminds me of something out of a South American Rain Forest. This particular waterfall has not been photographed that much either. Mike and I waited around for a an hour or so for a cloud to roll through to defuse the light. Once the clouds started to filter the light I attached my B&W CPL filter to reduce the glare on the rocks. My tripod was set up in the stream so that I could capture the vertical shot with the stream flowing out of frame. I like to lead your eye through my images this way. Once I got the shot I was after, we packed up and made our way back up the side of the mountain (This was the hardest part). Was it worth it? Yeah, I would say so. I would do it again too.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now