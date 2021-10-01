Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado, USA

Picture Story

We can attest that photographing this amazing corner of the world will always yield one of the best photographs one can create. There is just so much variety in terms of photo subjects when walking around the dunes but you really can't neglect the challenges that comes with it.

When I started exploring the area, I can't help but notice all the sand blasting from every direction. The wind was very strong even if I was still at the foot of the dunes. I knew at that moment that I'll have to brave the wind storm from above in hopes of a very epic sunset photograph of the dunes. As I was hiking up the dune, I was already thinking about the many things that could go wrong when I get to the top but these were the two that got me worried the most;

1. GEAR. Yes, the gear. Sand and cameras aren't really the best of friends so I can just imagine what this storm can do to my metal buddy when it gets exposed to some gnarly 80mph gusts for 5 hours straight (spoiler alert).

2. GETTING LOST. I was on my own and when hiking around dunes, there's not really a trail to follow. My footsteps were blown away by the winds so there's really nothing to follow back. I knew that if I wanted to photograph the sunset, I would also need to negotiate with the dunes in the dark.

After I reached the top of the dune, I decided to just hold my ground and work around the area because the wind was too intense to move on. I've thought for a second that maybe it will just die down hours before sunset but as the afternoon passes by, it only got stronger. I only had 1 afternoon to photograph the area so it's either I bail and drive 6 hours to my house with nothing in my camera or brave the storm.

I took my camera out of my bag and shot my way through the afternoon storm until the very last light.

