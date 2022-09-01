Goulburn, NSW, Australia

Relic. This tree is located halfway between my hometown of Goulburn NSW and Crookwell NSW. It is situated above our main water catchment of the area. For about a year I had planned to photograph it however timing and schedule didn't align except on this day. Late evening with golden glow from behind lighting up it's branches, the tree in a way came to life again. An example of how lighting and positioning feature so prominently in photography and in a way life.Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
