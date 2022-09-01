Chopok, Banska Bystrica Region, Slovakia

The Low Tatras attract tourists from all over Slovakia as well as the surrounding area. They offer not only beautiful nature, great tourism, but also many attractions and entertainment for all. Obviously, the most famous peak of the Low Tatras is the majestic Chopok, which is also the third highest peak of the Low Tatras. It proudly stands at an impressive altitude of 2024 meters. Its ridge protrudes between Dereše and Konské hills. The very top of Chopok itself is a natural view point, where you can see the mountains and valleys of Slovakia. The mountains have their own regime, and while the valley is beautiful and sunny, unpleasant and cold weather can reach you at the top of Chopok. And vice versa.

At the top, there is the Kamenná chata (Stone Cottage) below Chopok, where you can relax, indulge in a hearty meal and recharge your energy. Then you can enjoy such a beautiful morning.

