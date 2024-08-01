Louriceira, Alcanena, Santarem, Portugal

The Moon has been a significant character throughout Japanese religion and culture. It not only anticipates a good crop harvest but also provides a form of appreciation of beauty and insight. Tsukimi, the traditional ceremony for full moon-viewing, takes place in Autumn to honour the "harvest moon", the planet usually displaying a yellow-orange colouring.

A few days ago, I set out after sunset to scan the horizon, waiting for the full moon to rise. She appeared magnificent, yellow-orange in colour, reminiscent of a harvest moon, although it was July. I watched and photographed her from behind an old cork tree with its branches waving in the wind.

The scenery reminded me of the landscapes of the Japanese artist and printmaker Hasui Kawase (1883-1957), in particular, "Full Moon over Magome". Minimal post-processing was applied to the file.

The lens aperture was set at f/32 in order to have the middle and background planes in focus. The moon was focused using the manual focusing of the lens.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now