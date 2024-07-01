    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Magic Sunset, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    Gear familiarity and scouting are essential photographic elements. It starts on your computer using Google Maps and Photo Ephemeris applications. The big question is: Where are the good spots within a 20-minute drive from home?

    Doing so, I found several spots; look at these images.

    https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/17/09/2023/riviere-des-prairies-sunset-montreal-quebec-canada
    https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/24/06/2024/la-coulee-grou-sunset-montreal-quebec-canada

    One day in the afternoon, again, the sky was full of fine white clouds. I recalled the above pictures, so I got back to the Rivières des Prairies sector. This time, I followed the setting sun. I parked the car on the side of the road and reached the river shoreline.

    Facing the sun, I set up my tripod, camera, cable release and wide-angle lens. I used a 10-stop ND filter to smooth any wind ripples on the water surface. I waited 15 minutes to see the colored clouds. I composed the image using a 16 mm focal length. When I triggered the shutter, the camera exposed the scene for 241 sec.

    The light wind had a gorgeous blowing effect on the colored clouds. Once again, I was guided by the live-time feature on my Olympus camera, which allows me to see the developing image and the histogram progress during long exposures.

    Later, in postproduction in Lightroom, I created a sky mask and performed a dehaze set at +15. I duplicated and inverted this mask and put the shadows to +100. Then, I pressed the AUTO button in LR to let the software perform all the other adjustments automatically!

    Looking at the final image, I was very proud to have captured this magic moment.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®