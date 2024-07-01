Lonely Tree And Rolling Hills, Palouse, Washington State, USA

The Palouse area is in the southeastern part of the state of Washington. It is a land of gently rolling hills, light and shadows, and wheat, barley and legumes. Steptoe Butte gives a 360-degree view of the area, which makes it ideal for photography.

This is a 3oomm shot of a lone tree in the fields of wheat. Grain elevators and old barns dot the landscape, and they will appear along the smaller roads that join the fields below the butte.

