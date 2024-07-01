Giraffe, Amboseli National Park, Kenya

This image was made during a 2019 trip to Amboseli National Park in Kenya. My wife and I were on a medical mission trip to Nairobi and Siaya. We were there for ten days, and we took a break for three days at Amboseli.

We had been to Masai Mara in 2018, and we much preferred Amboseli. The day of this image was clear and beautiful. We were about 50 yards from the tree, and the giraffe was partially shaded, so I used 3.2 aperture and ISO 1000 to brighten the image.

