Farm Land Moonrise Tree, Central MD, USA

This tree was alone in a farmer's field. I shot it in the early afternoon as part of a series depicting the farm. After looking at it for a bit, I decided it would make for a nice moonlit shot, so I converted the setting to a nighttime version, changing all the leaves to silver from their original brown. I then added the moon to make it all fit together.

The setting was a calm day in mid-February in central Maryland. The shot was easy as I was on a country back road with no traffic and virtually no wind but a very cold day, which influenced my thinking of the cold blue moonlit setting. I could have taken the base image anytime between the end of fall and prior to the tree re-leafing.

