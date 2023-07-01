Hazelwood Pondage, Morwell, Victoria, Australia

This captivating photograph captures the enchanting beauty of a serene lake on a still, foggy morning.

Timing, as always, is crucial. The soft, diffused light of the morning sun, controlled by the fog, casts a beautiful, muted glow upon the scene. The subdued hues and gentle pastel tones lend an otherworldly quality to the image, evoking a sense of calm and serenity.

It was a must to wait for the fog to reveal the island, but crucially before it disappeared, as once it did, the image as you see it had disappeared entirely.

I guess it is nice to see a bit of the landscape to the right, but I was hoping that the fog would remain on either side of the island so that all you would see was the island and reflection on the lake...nature was beautiful that morning, almost perfect for the shot.

I have visited this site many times, waiting for the right conditions, because behind this idyllic setting lies (a now decommissioned) power station, and this is the lake it used for cooling purposes.

