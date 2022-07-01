Sesto, Trentino Alto Adige, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Returning to the refuge on the south side, refuge Auronzo, after having made the tour of all the Three Peaks of Lavaredo, arrived at the Lavaredo fork, I stopped to admire the colors of the sunset mixed with the rising fog.

The heat of the afternoon gave way to the cool evening by generating clouds of fog. Every single minute the conditions changed, the picks was covered completely. Luckily I could get some photos with the silouettes of these wonderful mountains. There is nothing more beautiful than admiring these atmospheric changes!

