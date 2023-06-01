Latrigg, Lake District, Cumbria, England

I made this image one early November whilst in the Lake District. I'd visited Latrigg just outside Keswick to take in the sweeping view overlooking Derwent Water. However, on arrival, I found myself fighting a real battle with the elements. The wind was so strong I could barely stand up, let alone set up the tripod.

After failing miserably to get anything I was happy with, I decided to head back to the car as it had also started to rain. But, of course, things always change the minute you pack up. I should have known they would! As I walked swiftly back, there was a break in the low overhanging cloud, and with it, some incredible light emerged. Reaching for my camera out of my bag, I quickly searched for a composition; the light was amazing as it swept over the landscape.

I took a couple of hand-held pictures, but knowing better, I decided to do a proper job and set the tripod up again. At that very moment, a rainbow emerged in front of me. I have never reacted so fast before; I barely had time to think about the composition further; my concern was just capturing the rainbow. Then to top it all up, a second rainbow appeared further back, making my day.

