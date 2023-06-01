Hoh Rainforest, Olympic Peninsula, Washington State, USA

Rain, mist, towering giant trees and a sense of mystery are typical atmospheres in the mesmerizing temperate rainforests of the Pacific Northwest. Olympic National Park is one of the most remote wilderness places in the US. Exceptionally rainy -on the park’s west side, some 12 feet of rainwater falls annually- specific temperature conditions, hanging mosses, moss-covered trees, epiphytes plants, towering giant trees such as Douglas fir, Red alder, Western hemlock and Sitka spruce, and nurses logs, characterize this unique ecosystem.

The park’s four rainforests are part of a vast Pacific Northwest rainforest that once stretched from Oregon’s southern coast to southeastern Alaska. However, because of development, very few temperate rainforests outside Olympic National Park exist along this stretch today and only a few pockets in the rest of the World.

It has been said that the Hoh rainforest has the greatest weight of living matter on earth. Therefore, the United Nations designated this unique ecosystem as a World Biosphere Reserve.

