Sardala Koyu, Kocaeli, Turkey

The Black Sea coastline is known for its high tides and stormy weather. Where the sea meets the land, you can witness dramatic skies with dark clouds and crashing waves. However, nature never ceases to amaze us with its wonders, and rarely is it possible to find the sea calm and the sun shining even on a winter's day.

I took this photo on one of those exceptional days, a warm and calm December afternoon. While I climbed up the rocks to find a good angle and a place to stabilize my tripod, the sun found an opening among the clouds and lit up the rock in the middle of the sea with a soft golden light.

The beautiful giant rock illuminated by golden sunlight, shining with its beautiful form and texture, formed a beautiful colour contrast with the blue sea and sky. The sound of the soft, calm waves complemented the scene, making it a memorable moment for me.

