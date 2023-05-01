Skagit Tulip Fields, La Conner, WA, USA

I don't do much bird photography, but each year I rent a Canon 600mm f/4L to spot Sparrows atop tulips in the Skagit Valley. I've found that morning is the best time to do this. This year, just one open tulip field was available in late April.

I got to the field at 5 am and wandered out the long edge with the sun in the background. Eventually, the birds appeared, bursting out into song at random intervals. I adapted the Canon 600mm f/4L onto my GFX100s and set it for a 5-shot burst. I do this kind of shooting handheld, crouched down with the lens in my left hand resting on my knee. The OIS definitely helps.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now