Santa Luce, Pisa, Italy

A sparkling stream gently opens through the trees, a perfect reflection of the dawn light that caresses it with tenderness. The night's dew has settled on the blades of grass like sparkling pearls, a gift from the heavens that reflects its splendour. A majestic tree stands tall, a guardian of nature, its branches reaching up to touch the veil of golden and orange clouds that paint the sky. The gravel road gracefully leads into this natural paradise, gently caressing the earth and inviting you to immerse yourself in its timeless beauty. The birds sing a romantic melody, a love song for this magical place that captures your heart and envelops you in an embrace of peace and serenity.

At the break of dawn, a shimmering stream softly meanders through the trees, its crystalline waters reflecting the first rays of sunlight. The night's dew adorns grass blades with glistening pearls sparkling in the gentle breeze. An imposing tree stands tall, its branches reaching for the sky as if to embrace the golden and orange hues of the dawn-painted clouds.

Along the gravel path, one can take in the serene and picturesque surroundings, the tranquillity of the environment punctuated only by the sweet songs of the birds that fill the air. It is a place of natural beauty, where the scent of blooming flowers intermingles with the fragrance of fresh foliage.

Here, the beauty of the earth is in full bloom, as if to remind us of the simple pleasures that make life so precious. It is a place where one can lose themselves in the peacefulness of the moment, where the worries of the world are left behind, and the mind is free to roam.

Time seems to stand still in this sanctuary of nature as if frozen in a moment of eternal beauty. The sounds of the trickling stream, the rustling of leaves in the gentle breeze, and the chirping of birds all harmonize to create a symphony of tranquillity.

Indeed, it is a place where one can find solace and escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. As the sun rises, illuminating the earth in its golden light, one cannot help but be filled with a sense of peace and contentment in this idyllic paradise.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now