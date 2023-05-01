Old Man of Storr, Isle of Skye, Scotland

I think most of us are well familiar with the Old Man of Storr on the Isle of Skye, and those who have been there will probably all have photos made from the platform. And so have I. This morning, I couldn’t really find a composition here that made me happy. Probably because, in the back of my mind, I knew I already made photos from this viewing point on earlier trips.

First, I went up to a higher vantage point to see if I could find something there. The problem was that I couldn’t find the balance I was looking for in the composition. So, at that moment, I shifted my focus and just started to scan the surroundings for elements that might form a good foreground. At one point, I noticed some ice-covered puddles in the distance below, and this one, in particular, had some nice curves which I could possibly use as some leading lines towards the rock formation.

Time to head down, and once I arrived at the puddle, I had to find a way to position the camera and keep my feet dry. The low sun accentuated the grass and the structures in the ice nicely, and the curves formed a nice guidance towards the Old Mann of Storr. And like all other days during this week, enough was happening in the sky due to the very stormy winter weather of February 2020. Severe weather conditions, especially on the Isle of Skye, are almost guaranteed great photographic opportunities as long as you are willing to sit it out in the harsh weather.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now