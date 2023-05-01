    Search
    Jackson Lake, Grand Tetons, Wyoming, USA
    By Michael Swindle

    The Grand Teton National Park is one of my favorite parks to explore and photograph. I always come away with a great photo, whether it be the barns at Mormon Row or the beaver pond at Schwabacher Landing.

    On this trip, one of my goals was to get a sunrise photo with the mountain peaks lit up by the rising sun. I had scouted for a location near the edge of Jackson Lake that would provide me with a good view of the lake and the mountains. So, after getting up hours before sunrise, I made my way to the location I had scouted the day before. It was a crisp 19 degrees Fahrenheit as I gathered my gear and walked down to the lake's edge.

    After setting up my tripod and camera, I began to focus on the composition so I would be ready for when the sun would light up the mountain peaks. As I waited, clouds started rolling across in front of the mountains, so I was afraid the clouds would completely obscure the mountains. I patiently waited to see if the clouds would move through and expose the mountain peaks.

    As sunrise approached, I noticed the clouds parted just enough so the sun could shine on the peaks long enough for me to get this image. The mountains were in view for about a minute before the clouds covered the peaks, and the light dissipated. I took as many photos as I possibly could and moved around as fast as possible before the light and mountains were no longer visible.

