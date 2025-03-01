Pine Island Reflections, Derryclare Lough, Connemara, Ireland

This photograph was captured in Connemara National Park, a stunning region in western Ireland known for its rugged mountains, vast peat bogs, moors, and serene lakes.
Situated in County Galway, Connemara boasts breathtaking landscapes that showcase Ireland’s natural beauty. The image features Pine Island on Derryclare Lough, bathed in the warm hues of an autumn sunrise.
Get a VIP Membership
Benefits of VIP Membership
-
Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
-
Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
-
Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
-
Download 2 eBooks worth £19.45
-
Create your Personal Portfolio Page
-
Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
-
We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
-
Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
-
High priority on picture submission
-
Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours