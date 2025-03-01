Mountain Reflections, British Columbia, Canada

This image is the result of a 15-day, 5-camp journey deep into the mountains that border SE Alaska and British Columbia. It is from our fourth camp.

As you can imagine, this type of shot took a few attempts. Getting the light with minimal wind was challenging enough - but combine that with flowers that changed throughout the day - and you have an extra level of difficulty!

Shot on a calm morning and with the first light of the day hitting the distant mountains. Glad this patch stuck around long enough for me to capture the moment. The other thing I'm glad about? This camp location was the most "bear friendly" of the 5. I'm glad the bears decided not to comp stomp the location for the 3+ days we were there!