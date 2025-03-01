Cathedral Rock Reflections, Sedona, Arizona, USA

As twilight deepened, my search for the perfect reflection of Cathedral Rock seemed fruitless. All the trails led to dead ends. I walked south along the creek, then reversed course and hiked north.

The light was fading quickly and my frustration growing by the minute. Then, in a fleeting moment, I stumbled upon a clearing, the wind stilled, and the water transformed into a mirror.

Cathedral Rock stood reflected—silent and unmoving, as if it was waiting for me all along. Sometimes the answers we seek can be found only after we are lost.