Zero Point, Lachung, Sikkim, India

After a long journey through 'Yungtang Valley', famous for its Rhododendron forest, I traversed through the ever-spiralling and landslide-prone, barely motorable roads and reached Zero point. The air was thin and cold around; it is the last motorable point of the Eastern Himalayas and called 'Zero Point' in Sikkim, India.

Surrounded by the mighty Himalayas and cold creek, which gives the purest water flows through this undulating landscape, it is 15,300 ft above sea level. The air was so thin that staying in this area would cause Hypoxia. But the atmosphere was so pleasant and captivating, and one who visits this place will try to stay there.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now