    Zero Point, Lachung, Sikkim, India
    By Dylan Tom

    After a long journey through 'Yungtang Valley', famous for its Rhododendron forest, I traversed through the ever-spiralling and landslide-prone, barely motorable roads and reached Zero point. The air was thin and cold around; it is the last motorable point of the Eastern Himalayas and called 'Zero Point' in Sikkim, India.

    Surrounded by the mighty Himalayas and cold creek, which gives the purest water flows through this undulating landscape, it is 15,300 ft above sea level. The air was so thin that staying in this area would cause Hypoxia. But the atmosphere was so pleasant and captivating, and one who visits this place will try to stay there.

