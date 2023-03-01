Vaeroy, Lofoten Islands, Norway

It was a long hike to the top of Midtintind outside Bodø, 10 km and more than 1000 meters ascent to reach the top. But it was worth every drop of sweat on this beautiful August afternoon.

The sun was low, and the light was absolutely fabulous. In this photo, you can see Landegode on the left and Steigtind on the right, two of Bodø's signature peaks. In the far background, partly covered in low clouds, is the island Værøy which is nearly at the tip of the Lofoten archipelago. I wish I could have spent the night and waited for the sun to set, but alas, I had to walk the 10 km back to my car. Another time I will have to bring my sleeping bag and a tripod and hope for conditions like this.

