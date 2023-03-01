Stokksness Sunrise, Hofn, Iceland

This was my second trip to the south coast of Iceland, and I wanted to focus on Stokksnes for some sunrise pictures.
The sun rose along the coast in May, presenting some good light conditions. The day before, I had awoken to a sideways snow windstorm and didn't get what I was after. This was the following day.
I was staying in Hofn village, which allowed me to get to the beach quickly. I had with me my Zeiss 28mm Otus lens and used it to capture motion in the waves and sunrise light in the distance.
This image was a three-shot blend merged in Lightroom at the hotel.
