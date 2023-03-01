Stokksness Sunrise, Hofn, Iceland

This was my second trip to the south coast of Iceland, and I wanted to focus on Stokksnes for some sunrise pictures.

The sun rose along the coast in May, presenting some good light conditions. The day before, I had awoken to a sideways snow windstorm and didn't get what I was after. This was the following day.

I was staying in Hofn village, which allowed me to get to the beach quickly. I had with me my Zeiss 28mm Otus lens and used it to capture motion in the waves and sunrise light in the distance.

This image was a three-shot blend merged in Lightroom at the hotel.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now