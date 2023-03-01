Kobilini Steni, Vratsa, Bulgaria

It was Christmas Day, 2021. So I decided to walk with two mates in the mountain near Vratsa, Bulgaria.

It was snowing a few days before, but that day the snow stopped. There is a path from the hut to where I took the picture. The problem was that there was a lot of snow on the path, and we didn't carry snow shoes. When we got to the place, the golden hour had begun. A window opened in the clouds, and we could see the sun above the horizon.

