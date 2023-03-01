Hear Corkscrew Gulch, Near Ridgeway, Colorado, USA

This picture was taken at my first photo workshop in Colorado. Our home base was Ouray, CO, but we made it to several different ranges (all of which were spectacular since I live in Florida). This particular photo was taken near Corkscrew Gulch, which is near the town of Ridgeway.

The orange-ish colors are tailings from old, defunct mining operations and mainly consist of iron with a little bit of copper. Besides the wonderful feeling of the gorgeous scenery, I especially remember how cold it was. The elevation was roughly 12,000 at that location

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now