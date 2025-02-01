South Stack Lighthouse, Anglesey, Wales

I took this image years ago on my first and only trip (so far) to North Wales.

South Stack Lighthouse was a location that was very high on my list of places to visit, so I was glad that we decided to spend a day on the Island of Anglesey. I was on holiday with my wife, and at the time of 5, my 5-year-old son spent the day exploring the sites in Anglesey. Usually, I would prefer to visit a location like this around sunrise or sunset to get the best of the light, but sadly, the only option available was around 11 am. Despite being in mid-October, it was still a mild, nice day with some beautiful colour in the sea.

This was a challenging shoot for a number of reasons. The first reason was that the late morning light was getting a little harsh, so I had to ensure I didn't blow out the highlights, especially in the sea, where the light was being reflected from the clouds. Secondly, it was the middle of the day, and there were a lot of other tourists and hikers exploring the area, so I had to ensure I wasn't blocking the narrow stops and giving time for people to move out of the frame of my shot. Third and finally, my family were waiting at the top of the steps, so I was conscious that I needed to get the shot as quickly as I could so we could move on and spend some family time exploring.

Overall, I was really pleased with this image and am looking forward to a future trip in March 2025 to see if I can improve on this image.