Skoaberjavri, Gruvfjord, Norway

While working as a guide on a photo tour in the Norwegian fjords, we stumble upon a beautiful scene at the Skoaberjávri. The day, engulfed in big storm clouds, was slowly turning into an epic landscape, with Norway's towering mountains shadowing the frozen lakes as the light filtered through the thick clouds.

In the foreground, the tracks of a pair of skis from a mysterious traveller add the proper mystery to an already quite eery image.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now