Romanina, Rome, Italy

I was in the Tor Vergata area to take a shot of Calatrava's unfinished swimming stadium, a nowadays classic in Rome suburbs subjects, when I turned my eyes back, and I found out that there was a marvellous mist in the fields around the area.

So, I looked for a good point of view to take a shot. I found an abandoned field, from where it was visible the Monte Cavo (the hill in the centre of the image, with antennas on top) and the cityscape of Marino, altogether with orange and red colours of sunrise and mist and groups of birds migrating. In a word, what we call Winter fall in Rome.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now