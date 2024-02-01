East Rural Part, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Within the boundaries of Quebec City, a few farms and fields remain that will likely be transformed into suburbs in the coming years. On purpose, I made a series of photographs of this area during a grey, humid day to convey the emotion of austerity and soon-to-disappear scenery.

This photograph further enhances this emotion with the presence of a little shack that seems abandoned, without a ploughed trail to reach it. I also included the tall tree on the right to balance the overall scene better and add contrast to the scene. I entitled this photograph "Behind the Stream" and processed it to emphasize the overall ambience of that day.

