    Two Medicine Lake, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA
    By Fred Frank

    Since Going to the Sun Road in Glacier National Park was closed for the season, I had to leave my home very early to drive around the southern end of the park to reach Two Medicine Lake before sunrise. Once it was light enough, I started trying different compositions and keeping my eye out for a bear I could hear behind me across the foot of the lake.

    Finding this composition, I took quite a few shots while focusing alternately on the driftwood in front of me and the birch trees in the distance for focus blending later. As I picked up my tripod to move, a loon landed in the water. I quickly tried to reset my tripod in the same position to get a few shots with the bird in the frame.

    Luckily I got off a few shots as he took off again, and although it was at a slightly different focal length, I could blend him into the photo. The mountains in the background are Mount Sinopah and TeePee Mountain, and this is one of my favorite places to be.

