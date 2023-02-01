    Search
    Three Sisters Wilderness, Bend, Oregon, USA
    By Wendy Iris Evans

    This is my favorite location to photograph sunset in winter. This particular evening, I almost decided not to go because the clouds were thick when I arrived at the trailhead.

    I snowshoed up 1500 feet through the clouds to witness one of the most incredible sunset views I have ever seen! It was so cold my fingers froze quickly, but I could not stop taking photos of the incredible colors illuminating the mountains of the Three Sisters Wilderness in the distance. I go back to this spot every year, and each time is different.

