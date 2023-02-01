Sullivan, Indiana, Sullivan County, USA

A Sullivan County Pride. A relic. This structure was once used as a load out for a coal mine that was down the road. To understand the present, you have to appreciate the past, and this standing structure was partially disassembled but left to pay homage to the community's people who paved the way. The trains still travel through it daily, blasting their horns as they are to tell the story of its glory.

This structure is fun to capture in all seasons. I love it in the fall as the colors change, in the winter as it stands against the elements, in the spring as things around it starts to come to life, and in the summer as all things become overgrown and vibrant.

I captured this picture during a total whiteout. I couldn't believe the contrast between the structure and the background. This is in Sullivan, Indiana, in Sullivan County. This is a coal mine country here in southern Indiana, and it's a pride that has been long-lived and continues to be. To understand one's future, they must understand the past. Celebrate life!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now