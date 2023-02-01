    Search
    Grand Union Canal, Northamptonshire, England
    By Zoritza Williams

    Magical winter morning walk along the canal, the sunlight and hoar frost was a spectacular scene that took my breath away. I have been coming to this beautiful location at the canal in Blisworth for several years, mainly in autumn and winter.

    The canal has been a special place to enjoy the tranquillity and beauty in nature, which I have been capturing on my camera. My love for the canal has been shown in my photography, and I look forward to more magical mornings.

