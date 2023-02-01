Fairplay, Park County, Colorado, USA

In the heart of the Rocky Mountains, winter arrives early and lasts for months, providing an awe-inspiring landscape for those seeking to capture its essence through photography. I am one such seeker, spending time exploring the mountains in search of breathtaking views, unique conditions and encounters with wildlife. My home in the subalpine forests of the Mosquito Range in central Colorado gives me a unique advantage, providing a prime location to embark on these Journeys.

The subalpine forest is a vital ecosystem, boasting a distinctive blend of trees, including Engelmann spruce, subalpine fir and lodgepole pines. This forest landscape and its majestic trees provide a habitat for a diverse range of wildlife, such as moose, deer, bobcats, snowshoe hares and numerous species of birds.

In winter, vast snowscapes of still beauty and high drama come to life. Trees are drenched in white and frozen over streams gurgle. Rolling hills dotted with alpine meadows meet jagged peaks rising above the tree line, a truly awe-inspiring landscape.

As a photographer, I am driven by the thrill of capturing these fleeting moments. Each winter, I look forward to discovering new visions and paying homage to nature's beautiful resilience, even in the most challenging conditions. The winter season also brings unique opportunities. With the sun setting behind the mountains early in the day, you can capture stunning images without missing out on dinner!

This image, made just footsteps from my home after a powerful winter storm blanketed the landscape in snow, truly embodies the essence of winter in the Rocky Mountains.

