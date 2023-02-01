Church Steeples, Danube River, Budapest, Hungary

Picture Story

You can't visit Budapest without taking the Danube River cruise offered by several local tour operators. If you want a real treat, take one of the evening cruises as the buildings and bridges light up in a stunning way as the sun goes down. You will pass the Hungarian Parliament House, a massive and very beautiful building, especially with the lights they have. Buda Castle is another highlight, again lit up in the evening.

I was in Budapest for three days and enjoyed each day immensely. I concluded that it is the "Eastern European Paris" with wide streets, beautiful buildings and very clean!

Back to the river cruise. I was very fortunate that the evening I chose for the cruise was clear and quite beautiful. Like many, I love a great sunset. I especially love it when there is interesting foreground which gives the image depth and more interest. I wasn't to be disappointed! As the sun set, it lit up the clouds creating an awesome sky.

One of the things I always tell people is not to forget to look AROUND them. Don't just focus on the image in front of you. We all get caught up in taking a picture of that image in front of us, whether it's a famous landmark or any other scene. I have learned through the years to look up, to the sides, and behind me. This image is a result of looking behind me. Everyone else was focused on the Parliament buildings coming up. While I paid attention to that, I also had a look at what else was around me. As a result, I was able to capture this image of church steeples with the deep rich tones of the sunset.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

