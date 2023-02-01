    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Church Steeples, Danube River, Budapest, Hungary
    By Marylou Badeaux

    Picture Story

    You can't visit Budapest without taking the Danube River cruise offered by several local tour operators. If you want a real treat, take one of the evening cruises as the buildings and bridges light up in a stunning way as the sun goes down. You will pass the Hungarian Parliament House, a massive and very beautiful building, especially with the lights they have. Buda Castle is another highlight, again lit up in the evening.

    I was in Budapest for three days and enjoyed each day immensely. I concluded that it is the "Eastern European Paris" with wide streets, beautiful buildings and very clean!

    Back to the river cruise. I was very fortunate that the evening I chose for the cruise was clear and quite beautiful. Like many, I love a great sunset. I especially love it when there is interesting foreground which gives the image depth and more interest. I wasn't to be disappointed! As the sun set, it lit up the clouds creating an awesome sky.

    One of the things I always tell people is not to forget to look AROUND them. Don't just focus on the image in front of you. We all get caught up in taking a picture of that image in front of us, whether it's a famous landmark or any other scene. I have learned through the years to look up, to the sides, and behind me. This image is a result of looking behind me. Everyone else was focused on the Parliament buildings coming up. While I paid attention to that, I also had a look at what else was around me. As a result, I was able to capture this image of church steeples with the deep rich tones of the sunset.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®