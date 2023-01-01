Nivolet Plain, Gran Paradiso National Park, Ceresole Reale, Piedmont, Italy

Coming back along the trail from the Basei glacier in late August 2022, after taking a series of 360° pictures for a virtual exhibition, I carried with me also a smaller A7R4 with the tiny tri-Elmar. At some point, this grand landscape opened in front of me before a rather steep descent of the trail. The lakes in the foreground are pristine, high-altitude natural reservoirs at about 2700 meters asl, Lake Leità (the closest one) and Lake Rosset. These lakes are very poor in nutrients and have crystal-clear waters. Around, the Alpine grasslands are already turning brown after a very dry summer. In the background, the Gran Paradiso summit (4061 m asl) with its glaciers dominates the scene. All glaciers on the southern flank of the Alps are now rapidly retreating. In the summer of 2022, the lack of snow and the high temperatures made the glacier's grey and opened up a large number of crevasses with lots of melting water, often creating unstable conditions for the ice.

